Metro set to run 6 addl services from Sept 6

KOLKATA: Returning back to normalcy, the Kolkata Metro Railway will now operate for longer hours and more services.



"Starting from September 6, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 246 (123 UP and 123 DN) daily services instead of 240 services from Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm for the convenience of the commuters. Kolkata Metro Railway is going to run six additional daily services," said an official.

He reiterated that out of these services, 167 services (83 UP & 84 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Metro services will run at an interval of five minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

Like weekdays, services on Saturdays and Sundays have also been increased. Starting from September 11, 178 'Maintenance Special Services' will be run on Saturdays. From September 12, four Maintenance Special Services will be run.

To address the demand of increasing rush, the authorities of Metro railways have decided to increase the timing of the last metro. The last metro from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash will be operated from 9.18 pm instead of 8.48 pm. Similarly, considering the evening peak hour rush, the last service from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash will be run at 9.30 pm instead of 9pm. The same schedule for the last service is to be followed between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

The city Metro has also increased the timings of last service of Maintenance Special services on Saturdays and Sundays.

The last service on these two days from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash will be run at 9.30 pm instead of 9pm.

Meanwhile, the state government on Friday rehabilitated 27 families, which allegedly encroached the area between Salt Lake Sector V and Mahish Bathan, resulting in delay in the construction work of Garia- Airport Metro corridor. At present, they have been shifted to another place in Salt lake Sector V.