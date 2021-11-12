Metro set to run 6 additional services on weekdays from Mon

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run six additional services on weekdays from Monday.



"Ensuring better passenger service, Metro will run 272 daily services (136 UP and 136 DN) instead of 266 services from Monday to Friday from 07:00 am to 10:30 pm with effect from November 15, 2021," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that out of these 272 services, 173 services (86 UP and 87 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 167 services (83 UP and 84 DN). During morning and evening peak hours, trains will run at an interval of 5 minutes.

The first service will start at 7:00 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service will be at 9:18 pm from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash, at 9.30 pm from from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and at 9.30 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar.

On Saturdays, Metro will run 220 daily services (110 UP and 110 DN) instead of 214 services on Saturdays from November 20, 2021 from 07:00 am to 10:30 pm. Out of these services, 157 services (78 UP and 79 DN) will run in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar. During morning and evening peak hours, Metro services will run at an interval of 7 minutes on Saturdays.

"There is no change in Sunday Metro timings. East-West Metro services will remain unchanged. Only Smart Card holders will be able to travel in the Metro," pointed out

the official.