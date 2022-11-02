Metro seeks approval from police for construction of two pillars

KOLKATA: The construction work for two pillars of the New Garia to Airport metro line at Chingrighata intersection is yet to begin. Kolkata Police is considering all aspects, including the traffic flow before giving their approval to the implementing agency Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).The implementing agency RVNL had sought permission from the Kolkata Police to start the construction work of two pillars at the intersection before Durga Puja. At the time, they were reportedly told that it may begin after the festive season. "We have received the request and it's under process," Pandey Santosh, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Traffic said.



The construction may cause traffic obstruction in the Salt Lake Sector-V area, thus the consideration is being made in ways the construction work can be carried out without causing traffic disturbances. The two-way road has been widened and footpaths have been constructed on both sides of the roads.

It has been reported by a news agency that once the work starts, the road connecting the Canal South Road and Chaulpatty Road at Chingrighata intersection might be made one way.