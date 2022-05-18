Metro Rly submits report to KMC

Kolkata: The demolition of 16/1 Durga Pituri Lane started on Tuesday after the furnitures were shifted on Monday.



On Tuesday senior official of KMC visited Durga Pituri Lane and found that several houses have been damaged.

The damages can be ascertained after Jadavpur University files the report before the KMC. On Tuesday morning MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay again went to Durga Pituri Lane to convince the owner of house number 16 as he refused to provide permission for demolishing the house.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) has filed a report at the KMC which was sought by the civic body earlier. It mentioned that a joint box measuring about 29 metre was being constructed.

Around 9 metre construction was pending which was going on when the disaster happened. The water started penetrating from the South West side.

In the report it has been mentioned that under such a situation the work cannot be started and necessary suggestions have been sought from the Jadavpur University.

Source informed that the KMC has handed over the report to the Jadavpur University experts for their suggestion.

The experts have also been asked about how to clear the water pockets as well.