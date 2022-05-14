Metro Rly forms panel to address grievances

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRC) officials visited Durga Pituri lane at Bowbazar on Saturday and sought apology from the residents who have been compelled to stay in hotels with their houses developing cracks.



The KMRC authorities which has been executing the metro project has also formed a special team to listening to the grievances of the affected persons and trying to solve their issues. They have assured full co-operation and support to the best possible extent.

Eight houses have suffered damage with 21 families getting affected.

At least 141 people have been evacuated. A number of residents came back to the affected houses that they had left back while shifting in a hurry.

"We are not sure whether we will ever be able to return to our homes. The metro authorities have been unable to throw any light on this," a

resident complained.

A senior Metro railway official said on Saturday that the corridor from Sealdah to Sector V of the East-West Metro project which is already complete will be operational soon with the Railway minister taking the final decision of starting of service.

"However, the extension beyond Sealdah to Sector V will be delayed because of the incident," the official added.