Metro resumes services after 2 months

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway resumed its services after two months with 50 percent seating capacity on Friday, deciding to add more trains as well.

"In order to facilitate the Metro commuters, it has been decided to add 16 more services (UP and DN) in the morning and evening peak hours from July 16 (Monday)," said an official.

He reiterated that the Kolkata Metro Railway will run 208 daily services instead of 192 from Monday to Friday so that passengers can commute comfortably.

During morning and evening peak hours, services will run at an interval of six minutes. The first service will start at 8 am from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, from Dum Dum to Dakshineswar and from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar. The last service will be at 7.48 pm from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, at 8 pm from Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and at 8 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar. On Saturdays, 104 numbers (52 UP & 52 DN) Maintenance Special Services will be run for essential staff from 8 am to 11.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7.15 pm from Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. There will be no services on Sundays. East–West Metro services will remain unchanged. No tokens will be issued. Candidates appearing for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) on July 17 can avail the Maintenance Special Services after showing their valid admit cards and smart cards at the station.