Metro Railway mulls increasing frequency of trains during rush hours

Kolkata: Metro Railway is exploring the possibility of increasing the frequency of trains during peak hours.

While Metro services in the city started on Monday after a gap of 176 days, the journey in the new normal mode was different with only passengers with e-passes with QR code (downloaded from Metro's official website or Pathadisha app) and smartcards being allowed to travel.

At present, Kolkata Metro trains are operating in 12 different time slots. The two-time slots (from 9 am to 11.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 8 pm) are generally considered as peak hours. However, 15 pairs of trains are being run during these hours at an interval of 10 minutes.

"We are examining the possibility of increasing the frequency to eight minutes during peak hours," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Manoj Joshi, General

Manager of Kolkata Metro Railway reviewed the Metro services under the present circumstances in a high-level meeting held at Metro Rail Bhavan.

During the meeting, he also expressed his satisfaction for the positive feedback that has poured in from commuters after the resumption of Metro services.