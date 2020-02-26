Metro Railway GM, KMRCL top brass inspect Phoolbagan stn

Kolkata: Metro Railway general manager Manoj Joshi, along with senior officers of Metro Railway and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) inspected East-West Metro's Phoolbagan station on Wednesday.



According to sources, the inspection continued for two hours from 10 am to 12 noon. Joshi inspected the condition of railway track, signaling system, booking counters, functioning of screen doors, ticket gates, escalators and lifts at stations.

Phoolbagan, the sixth station of the first phase of East-West Metro, is yet to undergo an inspection by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS).

Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) is also expected to start from March in the presence of a special team from China. The visit of the team from China is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus scare.

Once all the formalities of the inspection are complete, Metro Railway will send the review report to CRS for final inauguration nod of Phoolbagan station. The station is expected to see its inauguration by last week of April or first week of May.

KMRCL is implementing the East-West Metro project from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, covering a distance of 16.5 kilometres.

The first phase of East-West Metro, inaugurated by Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal on February 13, consists of Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical and Salt Lake Stadium stations. It was thrown open to public on February 14.

The path of the East-West Metro will be over-ground from Sector V till Subhas Sarovar station and will then go underground. In the entire stretch, around 520 metres of tunneling has been done underneath River Hooghly.