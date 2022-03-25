Metro ops from Howrah to Salt Lake likely to start by Jan

kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is likely to start commercial operations from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V in the East West corridor by January 2023.



The Sealdah-Phoolbagan stretch has recently been inspected by the commissioner of railway safety and a clearance from the team is being awaited.

Once the clearance is received, the stretch is to be commissioned in April. Along with Sealdah-Phoolbagan, the metro authorities are eying to commission three new lines by January 2023.

Of this, two new lines between Joka and Taratala and New Garia to Ruby are being targeted to be commercially operational by the end of 2022. The remaining stretch between Taratala and Esplanade is anticipated to be commissioned by July 2025.

Two other corridors including Noapara – Barasat, till Biman Bandar and Ruby to Salt Lake Sector V are being planned to be opened in July 2023.

Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora, while briefing media about the progress of different Metro projects in the city, pointed out that almost 18 lakh people will be using Kolkata Metro Railway daily in 2025.

Metro is gearing up to serve the Kolkatans very well. In order to cater to these huge commuters, 47 new rakes will be inducted in the Metro fleet within the next three years.

"For the convenience of Metro users, Metro Railway will run 284 services from March 28, 2022," said the General Manager.