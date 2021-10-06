Metro mulls to offer special Puja services

KOLKATA: Kolkata Metro Railway is mulling to offer special Durga Puja services after the state government allowed movement of vehicles during the night from October 10 to October 20.



Extending the Covid restrictions till October 30, the state government allowed the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am for 10 days from Durga Puja to Lakshmi Puja in the middle of the month.

"We are exploring possibilities to give special services during Durga Puja. Nothing has been finalised as of now," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

In a bid to cater to the heavy rush of passengers during Durga Puja, every year Kolkata Metro Railway runs special night-long services for the pandal-hoppers. Security is also beefed up to ensure the safety of passengers.

Kolkata Metro Railway has been running 10 additional services from Monday. "Metro is running 266 daily services (133 UP and 133 DN) instead of 256 services from Monday to Friday from October 4 from 07:30 am to 10.30 pm for the convenience of the passengers," pointed out the official.

He reiterated that Metro is going to run 10 additional daily services on weekdays. Out of these services, 167 services (83 UP and 84 DN) are running in between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineshwar instead of 148 services (74 UP and 74 DN).

The first service starts at 7.30 am from Dumdum to Dakshineshwar, from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar, from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash.

The last service is at 9:18 pm from Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash, at 9:30 pm from Dumdum to Kavi Subhash and at 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar.