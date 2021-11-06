Metro mulls advancing timing of its first service

kolkata: Metro Railway is mulling advancing the timing of the first service in the morning hours.



According to sources, the Kolkata Metro Railway is likely to bring forward the starting time to 7am instead of 7.30 am from mid of November.

As the schools are expected to reopen from November 16, the number of services could also be increased during the morning hours to cater the rush of student commuters. At present, Kolkata Metro Railway is running 266 services from 7.30 am to 10.30 pm.

"Discussions to increase the timing of morning services are underway. Nothing has been finalised," said an official.

Meanwhile, an on-duty RPF staff at Dakshineswar Metro station recovered an unclaimed bag from a rake on Tuesday.

Finding no claimant, he deposited it to the station master's office of Dakshineswar. After opening the bag, some valuable items worth Rs 10,000 were found in it.

On Wednesday, a Bangladeshi national came to the station master's office and reported the loss of his bag giving details of the items he was carrying in it.

After complying with proper verification and official formalities, the recovered bag was handed over to him.