Metro increases services on weekdays
Kolkata: Metro Railway, on Saturday, announced an increase in weekday services from 282 to 288 from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum from July 1.
Out of the total services that will be plied, 172 services—86 UP and 86 DN—will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Considering the rush of commuters, the services will be made available at an interval of five minutes during the peak hours in morning and evening.
However, no changes will be made in the timings of the last and the first metro service and the number of services will remain the same for Saturday and Sunday. The number of services between Phoolbagan and Saltlake Sector V will remain the same as well.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sena exec authorises Uddhav to take action against rebels25 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Off to an unflinching start25 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
Unforgiving shackles25 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
GST compensation cess levy extended till March 202625 Jun 2022 7:15 PM GMT
International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: Kick the ...25 Jun 2022 7:11 PM GMT