Metro increases services on weekdays

Kolkata: Metro Railway, on Saturday, announced an increase in weekday services from 282 to 288 from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum from July 1.



Out of the total services that will be plied, 172 services—86 UP and 86 DN—will run between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. Considering the rush of commuters, the services will be made available at an interval of five minutes during the peak hours in morning and evening.

However, no changes will be made in the timings of the last and the first metro service and the number of services will remain the same for Saturday and Sunday. The number of services between Phoolbagan and Saltlake Sector V will remain the same as well.