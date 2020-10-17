Metro increases service time; Rlys to run spl trains

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to run three pairs of additional trains and extended operation hours from Monday.



"It has been decided that with effect from October 19, 152 daily services will be run at an interval of 8 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours instead of 146 services running presently," said an official.

He reiterated that these services will be run from Monday to Saturday. The last Metro will leave from both ends i.e. Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 9 pm instead of 8.30 pm and from Noapara at 8.55 pm from Monday to Saturday instead of 8.25 pm.

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway has decided to run fully reserved Festival Special trains between Sealdah and Silchar, Sealdah and Agartala and Kolkata and Gorakhpur.

"The fare applicable for these festival special services shall be that of applicable for special trains," said an official. 03175 Sealdah – Silchar Festival Special will leave Sealdah at 6.35 am on every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between October 24 and November 30. 03176 Silchar – Sealdah Festival Special will leave Silchar at 10.45 am on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between October 26 and December 2.

03173 Sealdah – Agartala Festival Special will leave Sealdah at 6.35 am on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday between October 25 and November 29. 03174 Agartala – Sealdah Festival Special will leave Agartala at 5.55 am on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

between October 27 and December 1.

05048 Gorakhpur – Kolkata Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur at 11.30 am on every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Friday between October 20 and November 30. 05047 Kolkata – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Kolkata at 2.30 pm on every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between October 22 and December 1.

05050 Gorakhpur – Kolkata Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur at 8.00 am on every Wednesday and Saturday between October 21 and November 28. 05049 Kolkata – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Kolkata at 2.30 pm on every Sunday and Wednesday between October 21 and November 29.

05052 Gorakhpur – Kolkata Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur at 10.10 am on every Thursday between October 22 and November 26.

05051 Kolkata – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Kolkata at 2.30 pm on every Friday between October 23 and November 27.