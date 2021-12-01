Metro gives co-branding rights to LIC at 2 stns

kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway on Tuesday awarded co-branding rights of Phoolbagan and City Centre stations to Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited (LIC).

"Metro Railway has signed an agreement with LIC for awarding co-branding rights of Phoolbagan and City Centre stations of East-West Metro on November 30, 2021," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Kaushik Mitra, Dy. Chief Operations Manager/Comml signed the agreement on behalf of Metro Railway in presence of N.P. Sinha, Zonal Manager, LIC.

With the signing of this five - year contract, Metro Railway, for the first time, is handing over the Co - Branding rights of any of its stations to any Public Sector Undertaking like LIC.

Metro Railway has offered 1500 sq feet spaces of each of these two stations to LIC. The insurance company has got the station Co- Branding rights and can add their brand names, logo (prefixed/suffixed) to the station name at all places. LIC will be able to utilize prime/prominent spaces at the concourse and platform levels, on Platform Screen Doors, pillar wraps, etc.