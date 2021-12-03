'Metro from Sealdah to Sector V to be operational by March'

kolkata: The East West (EW) Metro from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is expected to be operational by March 2022.



General manager Metro Railways along with senior officials of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL), inspected the progress of work at Sealdah station on Thursday.

"We have reviewed the progress of entire work and efforts are being made to start services from Sector V to Sealdah by March next year," Manoj Joshi, general manager , Metro Railways said.

According to sources, presently the work for installation of fool proof fire security and safety are going on in full swing. The KMRCL will seek NOC from the state Fire and Emergency Services department.

The crucial international safety clearance has already been received by the EW metro for the extension upto Sealdah.

"The third party assessment and a fire safety clearance are prerequisites for Metro Railway to apply for the CRS inspection. The CRS, under the ministry of civil aviation, is the autonomous body that clears any new Metro project in India," an official in KMRCL said. Work related with tunneling and installation of platform screen doors are also going on in a war footing at the Sealdah station.