Metro: Final trial of QR code ticketing system conducted

kolkata: Metro Railway on Friday conducted the final trial of QR code-based ticketing system in East-West Corridor.

"Manoj Joshi, general manager, Kolkata Metro Railway made the final trial QR code based ticketing system of East West Corridor. This is the third alternative mode of ticketing system available. It will be thrown open to commuters in a day or two in the East West Corridor," said Protyush Ghosh, deputy general manager of Kolkata Metro Railway.

Joshi travelled from Salt Lake Sector V to Karunamoyee after booking a QR code based ticket. Kolkata Metro Railway is also working to extend this facility on North-South corridor in few months time after providing QR Code scanners and upgrading hardware of existing AFC gates in stations of North-South Corridor.

Returning back to normalcy, the Kolkata Metro Railway authority re-introduced tokens for passengers after 20 months from November 25 this year. Kolkata Metro Railway services were thrown open to the public with 50 percent seating maintaining COVID-19 protocol from July 16.