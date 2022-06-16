Metro extends services on June 19 for WBCS exam
Kolkata: Metro Rail will start their services half an hour earlier than its regular time on June 19 to facilitate the movement of aspirants for the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) preliminary examination.
Usually, on Sundays, the Metro services begin at 9 am. But on June 19, it will begin at 8:30 am.The revised time will be implemented on metro lines between Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum to Dakshineswar.
The trains will be running at an interval of 10 minutes in the morning and evening peak hours. Instead of 130 services, 134 services will be plied by the authorities. Out of the total services, 129 will be run between Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar.
The time for the last service will remain unchanged. On Sundays, the last train from Kavi Subhash to Dum Dum leaves at 9:40 pm, while from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash at 9: 28 pm.
