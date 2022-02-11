Metro earns Rs 4.42cr non-fare revenue in Jan, 2022

KOLKATA: Metro Railway has earned Rs. 4.42 crores in the month of January, 2022 as Non-Fare Revenue (NFR).

"In terms of Cumulative NFR earnings from 1st April, 2021 to 31st January, 2022, Metro Railway with only 33 stations has earned Rs. 14.43 crore," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

Kolkata Metro Railway has earned Rs. 2.72 crore in the Month of December, 2021 and has ranked 3rd amongst all Zonal Railways after Central & Western Railway in terms of monthly Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings.

The official pointed out that from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 Metro Railway has earned Rs. 10.01 crores and has ranked 4th among all Zonal Railways in terms of cumulative NFR earnings, with only 33 stations.