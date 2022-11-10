Metro earns more than Rs 16 cr in seven months as non-fare revenue

KOLKATA: Metro Railway earned Rs 16.61 crore from April 1 to October 31, and came fifth amongst all zonal railways of Indian Railway in cumulative Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) earnings.



During the corresponding period of the last financial year 2021-2022, the culminative earning from the NFR of Metro Railway was Rs 4.96 crore. Various initiatives have been taken by the Indian Railway to increase the NFR in order to boost the earnings of the railway apart from other earnings. Under the focus to attain the same, the metro railway has been focusing on earnings through advertisements inside and outside metro rakes, hoardings in open spaces, and earnings from new sources like the installation of health check-up kiosks at different stations, amongst others.

According to metro railway officials, the implementation of ideas like station co-branding, track side walls branding, card balance checking terminal branding, and installation of food kiosks, helped in the increase of NFR.