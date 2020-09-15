Metro: E-pass exemption for senior citizens

Kolkata: Senior citizens do not require e-passes, between 11;30 am and 4;30 pm, to travel in metro with the authorities allowing them to board train by showing their Id cards (Pan Card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport or Voter Id).



"Senior citizens who are frequent Metro users are finding it difficult to generate an e-pass. That is why we have decided to make things easy for them," said Kolkata Metro Railway chief public relations officer Indrani Banerjee.

She said that senior citizens will be allowed to board the Metro by showing their i-cards viz, Pan card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport or Voter Id at the entry gates during non-peak hours from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm. They can travel using their smart cards. Those who do not have smart cards can buy new ones from counters at the station.

While Metro services in the city started on Monday after a gap of 176 days, the journey in the new normal was different with only passengers with e- pass with QR code, downloaded from Metro's official website or Pathadisha app, and smart cards being allowed to travel. However, tokens are not being issued to passengers to comply with hygiene rules in Corona. Services started from 8 am and the last train left the terminating stations at 7 pm.

Earlier, the Kolkata Metro Railway had made e-passes mandatory for commuters (irrespective of age) travelling in the North- South line. However, e-passes were not required for travelling in the East-West line.

According to Metro sources, around 20,000 passengers travelled on the first day and the total earning was over Rs 11 lakh.