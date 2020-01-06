Metro disruption: Man jumps on MG Road track, evades cops

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted on Sunday night after a man jumped on the tracks of the MG Road station and ran towards Girish Park.

Though RPF personnel chased him after the electricity connection to the third rail was disconnected, but failed to nab the man. Later while restoring electricity connection, a technical glitch appeared for which the services were disrupted for almost two hours.

On Sunday around 7:40 pm a man was trying to get out from the MG Road metro station by putting the token in the punching gate. However, after he dropped the token inside the punching gate, it did not unlock. When the metro staff at the gate came to his assistance they found that the person was travelling with a token valid for a lesser distance than what the man had travelled.

When the concerned metro staff asked the man to step aside as he would be handed over to Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. The man turned around and started running towards the platform.

Seeing him running, the metro staff at the gate screamed and alerted the RPF personnel who chased him.

The man then jumped on the track of the metro and started running towards Girish Park metro station. Despite seeing the man running along the track, RPF personnel stopped at the end of the platform as the electricity connection to the third rail was active. Meanwhile, seeing a person running along the track on CCTV camera screens, electricity connection to the third rail on both Up and Down tracks were disconnected following which RPF personnel chased the man. But the man somehow managed to reach Girish Park station and got out of it with other passengers. Following a thorough search of the tunnel, the RPF gave a green signal to restore services after almost 20 minutes.

While restoring the electricity connection to the third rails, it was found that the connection on the Down track had failed to start. Engineers intervened and power was restored after almost an hour following which normal services resumed around 8:54 pm. The services were active between Maidan and Kavi Subhas Metro stations.