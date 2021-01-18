Metro decides to keep more gates open for passenger convenience

Kolkata: The Metro Railway authority has decided to open more gates for the passengers' convenience at several metro stations which were closed due to the pandemic situations.



After the metro services resumed during the post lockdown phase, it was decided to open only a few number gates for entry and exit as it would help the authority to control the crowd. As the number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and metro staff were less owing to the pandemic situation, use of all gates was not possible. Also as the number of passengers was restricted in each rake, it had helped the metro authority to keep the stations and platforms less crowded to maintain physical distance.

Since the e-passes will not be required anymore from Monday, the number of passengers is expected to increase a lot. For the reason, if the other gates are not opened, then a huge crowd would gather at the gates which are kept open at present.

From Monday, five more gates will be opened at Central, Chandni Chowk, Kalighat and Rabindra Sarobar metro stations. It may be mentioned that from Monday 240 metro services will run instead of 228 services.