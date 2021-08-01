Metro completes its first trial run at Sealdah

Kolkata: An air-conditioned metro train on Saturday successfully completed the first trial run in the underground station at Sealdah.



The trial run from Phoolbagan to Sealdah station and back to Phoolbagan was a significant development as an integrated trial of systems is a prerequisite for getting mandatory clearance from the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) to start the services for passengers.

"This is just the start of the trial runs and it takes about three months to do the certified trials," said Manoj Joshi, Kolkata Metro Railway general manager, who was also present during the trail run along with Manas Sarkar, managing director of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd or KMRCL, the implementing agency of East West Metro, and other senior officials.

Kolkata Metro Railway has decided to extend East-West Metro services up to Sealdah by partially operating Sealdah station (East-Bound line only).

This section will add another 2.33 Kms and one station (Sealdah) in 6.97 Kms already began operations in East-West Metro corridor from Salt Lake Sector-V to Phoolbagan. Once the trial is concluded and certification from ISA received, Kolkata Metro Railway will take further action for commencement of services up to Sealdah. It is learnt that the Sealdah metro station, once thrown open to the public, will cater to over 45,000 passengers (for every one hour). East West Metro corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, is 16.6 km long.