Metro Cinema gets makeover, turns into double-screen multiplex

KOLKATA: The iconic Metro Cinema in Esplanade has reopened in a new multiplex avatar. It was shut in 2011.



One of the oldest theatres in the city, the Metro has been rejuvenated by Metro Realty Group in consultation with eminent Heritage architect Subir Kumar Basu, an alumnus of Jadavpur University.

The cinema hall's design inculcates both heritage and modern elements. The single-screen theatre has been restructured into a double screen multiplex with a seating capacity of 422. It has paperless ticketing system.

"The rejuvenation process has been undertaken to ensure that its heritage is not compromised by any means. A detailed proposal on the rejuvenation of the Metro was placed before the Heritage Committee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and after a number of hearings we got the approval," said Basu.

It also has a car parking facility for 34 vehicles. There are three elevators and a small food corner. The lobby, chandeliers, and grand staircase have been brought back to their own glory in conformity to the heritage structure.

Designed by New York-based architect Thomas Lamb, Metro had started its journey on December 5, 1935, with the screening of Bohemian Girls. It was once used by Metro- Goldwyn – Mayer to promote their films here.

Blockbusters like Gone With the Wind, Ben Hur, Ivan Hoe etc were screened there. Bobby had run for 52 weeks in 1973.