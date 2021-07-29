Metro: 1st trial run at Sealdah likely this week

KOLKATA: The first trial run of Kolkata Metro train at Sealdah station is likely to be conducted within this week.

According sources in the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the implementing agency of East West Metro, the trial run at the Sealdah metro station will be conducted on July 31.

The Sealdah metro station is about 85 per cent complete. It has two sections – Sealdah East and Sealdah West.

While the officials are inspecting all the parameters before giving a final go ahead for the trial runs, a team also visited the spot to cross-check the minute details on Wednesday.

The inauguration of Sealdah metro station, earlier scheduled in October, is expected in December this year.

East West Metro corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, is 16.6 km long. The first phase of East West Metro connecting the city's tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the Yuva Bharati Krirangan was inaugurated on February 13, 2020.Phoolbagan station was thrown open to the public in October last year. East West Metro corridor has 12 stations.