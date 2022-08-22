Metr0 stretch between Ruby & New Garia energised to facilitate trial runs

kolkata: The stretch between Ruby and New Garia under the New Garia-Airport metro stretch has been energised to facilitate the trial runs in the section.



The undertaking company Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is running on a deadline to commission the section by October.

In order to ensure that the deadline is met, they will soon start with trial runs.

On Friday, 33 kilovolt power systems in the section were charged.

The RVNL has constructed a receiving subsection (RSS) at the Satyajit Ray metro station, which is located opposite the Satyajit Ray Films and Television Institute (SRFTI).

This RSS was charged with 33 kilovolt power from the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (India) Limited (CESC). The electricity from here will flow to the five kilometer-long section.

The sub-sections will gradually energise the third rail from Kavi Subhas terminal to the Ruby crossing.

For the trial run, non-AC rake will be brought from Noapara car shed. In between New Garia to Ruby, there will be five metro stations. This is a part of the purple line, which is 32 kilometre long.

The Eastern Railway and Metro Railway General Manager Arun Arora had earlier said that Metro services from New Garia to Hemanta Mukherjee station are expected to commence in September.