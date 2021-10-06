MeT yet to rule out possibility of rains during Durga Puja

KOLKATA: The intensity of rainfall has decreased in South Bengal since Monday, but the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore is yet to officially announce the withdrawal of rains. They haven't ruled out the possibility of rainfall during Puja days.



Meanwhile, various North Bengal districts are expected to receive heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall in the weekend while the South Bengal districts may remain dry mostly in the next couple of days except some scattered rainfall in some pockets. The high humidity level will continue to haunt the people in South Bengal.

The city's sky mostly remained cloudy on Tuesday and some parts received rainfall in the afternoon. Some of the adjoining districts also witnessed rainfall on Tuesday. The highest temperature in the city remained around 33.9 degree Celsius, which is 1 degree above normal. The lowest temperature of the day stood at 27.6 degree Celsius. The humidity level touched 95 per cent.

According to the weather forecast, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda will receive scattered rainfall in the next few days. The intensity will be increased from Saturday. Due to prolonged rains, there may be landslides in north Bengal, warned the MeT office.

"The process of withdrawal of rains in north-west parts of the country may start from the middle of this week but in case of Bengal, it is still uncertain. It is not, however, clear whether the city will witness rainfall during Pujas," a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that the city received 31 per cent more rainfall in September than what it usually received during this period. Scattered rainfall in some parts of south Bengal may fail to bring any respite to the people from the humid condition. The highest temperature in the city may hover around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may remain around 27 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.