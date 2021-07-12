MeT warns of heavy rains, thunder & lightning today

kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the state on Tuesday. Rain will be accompanied by thundershower and lightning, warned the MeT office.



The city dwellers will feel discomfort due to the high humidity level. The intensity of rainfall will be higher in North Bengal districts from Tuesday while the South Bengal districts will also receive rainfall. The districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Darjeeling will receive very heavy rainfall. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained at around 33 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 28.3 degree Celsius.

"Monsoon axis and a low pressure have been active from Rajasthan up to East Central Bay of Bengal. It has been spreading over Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts. It will turn into a depression bringing more rainfall to both North and south Bengal districts. Rain will intensify in various other states as well in the next 48 hours. There may be landslides in the hills if there is prolonged rainfall, a senior weather official warned.

"There may be scattered rainfall in various districts in the next 24 hours but it will intensify on Tuesday throughout the state. A low pressure has been spreading over Bihar and North Bengal. It will intensify rainfall. Situation will improve from Thursday," said a senior weather official.Rainfall alert has been issued for some North Bengal districts. North Bengal districts will receive rainfall throughout the week. A moderate to heavy rainfall will hit North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur on Tuesday. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will also receive heavy rainfall alongside Bengal. North eastern states like Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh are expected to witness a heavy rainfall.

The city and various other South Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both South and North Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall due to monsoon and a low pressure trough for the past couple of days. Discomfort level due to high humidity level would affect people in the city and its adjoining districts.

"Almost all the districts in North Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. The situation will improve from Thursday. There has been a heavy downpour in various districts of north Bengal for the past two days due to a low pressure. Another depression is around and it will bring more rainfall," a weather official said.