MeT predicts widespread thunderstorm in next 24 hrs

Kolkata: A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning may hit the South Bengal districts and some parts of the city in the next 24 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore.



The rain may bring respite to the people in South Bengal from the hot and humid condition and the temperature may also get dropped by few notches. Districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad may receive light to moderate rainfall coupled with lightning.

A strong wind may blow at 40-60 km/hour in some parts of South Bengal on Wednesday especially in the coastal districts. The city and various parts of South Bengal have partially turned cloudy since Tuesday afternoon. Some of the North Bengal districts may also receive rainfall in the next 24 hours as predicted by the MeT office.

The lowest temperature in the city remained around 28 degree Celsius on Tuesday which is two degrees above normal while the highest temperature touched 33.5 degree Celsius which is one degree above normal. The relative humidity level stood between 64-92 degree Celsius. No rainfall was traced in the city in the past 24 hours.

The regional meteorological centre at Alipore has also predicted a possibility of thunderstorm and lightning in some pockets of North Bengal. A pressure trough was spreading over a stretch between Bihar and Nagaland as a result strong moisture-laden air was entering the districts from the sea.

"The city may receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours. Some South Bengal districts will also receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours while some North Bengal districts may witness moderate to heavy rainfall till next Friday," a weather official said.