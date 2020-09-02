MeT predicts widespread rains over the next 24 hours

Kolkata: Intermittent rain lashed various parts of South Bengal including the city on Tuesday, giving respite to the people from the rising discomfort level in the past few days.



Tuesday's rain not only brought relief for the people from the heat and the high level of humidity, but also brought down the mercury by a few notches.

The discomfort level in the city and other South Bengal districts was on the rise with the humidity shooting up for the past few weeks.

It may be mentioned here that the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted more rainfall in all the

coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

The other South Bengal districts including the city may also receive rainfall.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) sources, Jinjira Bazar pumping station recorded 39 mm rainfall from 6 am to 2 pm on Tuesday. Behala received 36.4 mm rainfall, Garia 24 mm, Mominpur 29 mm, Chetla 22, Topsia 18, Ultadanga 16.

"The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum may receive more rainfall in the next 24 hours. The coastal districts will also receive moderate to heavy rainfall as well. Some of the North Bengal districts may witness thunderstorms on Wednesday as well," a weather official said. A huge amount of moisture has been entering into the mainland from the sea. A pressure zone has been created over North Bengal and Manipur.

The city's sky mostly remained cloudy throughout the day. The highest temperature in the city recorded at around 35 degrees Celsius on Monday while the lowest dropped at 24.1 degree Celsius. A pressure zone formed over North Bengal may further intensify the situation and thereby may contribute to more rainfall in both the North Bengal and South Bengal districts. The coastal districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," the weather official said.