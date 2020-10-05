MeT predicts widespread rains in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rains and thunderstorms in all the South Bengal districts including the city in the next 24 hours.



Light rainfall lashed various parts of South Bengal districts on Sunday. The weather office predicted that rainfall coupled with wind may continue in various South Bengal districts till Monday. The situation is expected to improve from Tuesday. South Bengal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia received light drizzles. East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia will receive moderate to heavy showers on Monday.

According to the weather office, a low pressure formed over Odisha will trigger untimely rainfall. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea which may further aggravate the situation. A low-pressure trough may also form over the Bay of Bengal resulting in more rainfall in South Bengal before puja.

The coastal districts may witness wind and thundershower. Intermittent spells of rain may continue in other South Bengal districts as well. A light to moderate rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts may not however bring respite from the sultry and humid weather.

According to the weather office prediction, the sea may remain turbulent due as pressure trough has formed over the Odisha coast. The North Bengal districts may receive light rainfall. There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts yet. The temperature may slightly go down due to a change in the weather system but will not last for long" a weather official said.

The sky in some districts of South Bengal districts partially remained cloudy on Sunday. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 26.6 degree Celsius and the highest temperature stood at 33 degree Celsius.