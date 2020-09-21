MeT predicts widespread rains in next 24 hours

Kolkata: A low-pressure that has been brewing over the Bay of Bengal brought rainfall in various South Bengal and also in some parts of North Bengal districts on Sunday. It is likely to further intensify in the next 24 hours causing a heavy to very heavy rainfall in both South and North Bengal.



State government issued an orange alert in the Gangetic West Bengal in the wake of a heavy to very heavy rainfall prediction. The Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore had already issued an alert asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea from Sunday till Tuesday as the sea may remain turbulent. Those who had earlier set sail on a voyage have been urged to return to the shore.

"The low-pressure system will bring extremely heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Kalimpong from Monday night. The situation will gradually improve from Wednesday night while in South Bengal districts, people will witness a heavy to very heavy rainfall till Tuesday. A wind speed measuring around 50-55 km per hour will be sweeping through the coastal areas," a weather official said.

According to the MeT office, the coastal districts and their adjoining areas will receive a heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The districts like West and East Midnapore, Birbhum, Jhargram will receive maximum rainfall while other districts in South Bengal ~ North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata may witness a moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two days. A few spells of thundershower lashed some parts of South Bengal since Sunday morning. The city's sky mostly remained cloudy from the morning. The lowest temperature in the city stood at around 29 degree celsius on Sunday while the highest temperature recorded at around 35 degree celsius.

In the wake of a heavy rainfall, the CESC has published a helpline number — 1912 for receiving complaints.