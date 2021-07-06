MeT predicts very heavy rains across Bengal from July 7

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted very heavy rainfall throughout the state from Wednesday (July 7) due to depression. There may be landslides in the hills if there is prolonged rainfall.



"There may be scattered rainfall in various districts on Tuesday but it will intensify from Wednesday throughout the state. A low pressure has been spreading over Bihar and North Bengal. It will intensify rainfall from Wednesday. Situation will further worsen on Thursday," said a senior weather official.

Rainfall alert has been issued for Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum for Thursday. North Bengal districts will receive rainfall throughout the week. Heavy rainfall will hit North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur on Wednesday. Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha will also receive heavy rainfall alongside Bengal. North eastern states like Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh are expected to witness a heavy rainfall.

The city and various other South Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Both South and North Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall due to monsoon and a low pressure trough for the past couple of days. Discomfort level due to high humidity level would affect people in the city and its adjoining districts.

"Almost all the districts in North Bengal will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. The situation will improve from Friday. There has been a heavy downpour in various districts of north Bengal for the past two days due to a low pressure," a weather official said.

People in both north and south Bengal have been witnessing rainfall due to the impact of monsoon.

Initially, the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained at around 32 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day

hovered at around 27.5 degree Celsius.