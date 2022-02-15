MeT predicts thundershower in Darjeeling, Kalimpong & in parts of N Bengal on Wed

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershower and lightning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and some other parts of North Bengal on Wednesday while the mercury in south Bengal is expected to go up from Thursday paving the way for the spring to set in.



"The night temperature will remain almost same in the next two days but the temperature will start going up from Thursday. It may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius on Thursday. There may be some rainfall in some parts of South Bengal as well later this week," a weather official said.

Bengal had seen a drop in the temperature by 4 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday with the lowest temperature being registered at 14 degree Celsius on Sunday. The minimum temperature remained around 14 degree on Monday as well. The lowest temperature in the city will, however, remain below normal in the next two days.

People in the city and also in some of the south Bengal districts experienced cold in the latter half of last week. According to weather experts, this is the last spell of winter. The lowest temperature in the city remained at around 14 on Saturday.

With the season changing, the city doctors have prescribed some home remedies so that the people can stay fit and disease-free. As the season changes from winter to spring, the mixed weather conditions always contribute towards health problems like cough and cold and sometimes fever. It is also advisable not to take allopathic medicines frequently when one catches a cold, as they might have some adverse side-effects.

A senior Ayurveda practitioner from the city suggested that people affected with cold and sore throat must gurgle with warm water by adding a pinch of salt to it. He also suggested having hot drinks like tea or coffee.