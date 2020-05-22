MeT predicts scattered rainfall in North and South Bengal

Kolkata: The Alipore weather office has predicted clear weather on Friday in North as well as South Bengal with little effect of Amphan. Murshidabad in South Bengal; Malda; Cooch Behar and Alipurduar in North Bengal is expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by wind around 40 to 60 km per hour till Thursday night. Other districts of North Bengal including Sikkim will receive light to medium rainfall. Scattered rainfall is likely to take place in all districts of North and South Bengal due to the water vapour left by the severe cyclonic storm Amphan. "There will be clear sky in some parts and partly cloudy sky in North as well as South Bengal on Friday. The alert against fishermen going to the sea for catching fishes has also been lifted," the weather official said. The cyclonic storm Amphan passed over the bordering areas of Nadia and Murshidabad, who moved to Rajshahi Bangladesh by Thursday afternoon. "It lost much of its intensity from Wednesday late night and has already reached Bangladesh. It has developed into a deep low-pressure trough at Rangpur in Bangladesh and will lose its severity completely by Thursday late night," said a senior official at Alipore weather office said adding that its effect will not be directly felt any more in Bengal.

