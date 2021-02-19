MeT predicts rainfall in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Metereological Center in Alipore on Thursday predicted light rainfall in Kolkata and some other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



Mercury slightly dropped on Thursday compared to the figure registered in the past few days.

The lowest temperature in the city recorded at 17.1 degree Celsius on Thursday while the highest temperature stood at 27.7 degree Celsius. The relative humidity level reached 97 percent on Thursday.

"The city and various other South Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next two days. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah may receive maximum rainfall. The districts like Bankura, Purulia, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Burdwan and West Burdwan will also witness rainfall. All the South Bengal districts will witness misty morning in the next couple of days. Fog alert has been issued to various North Bengal districts. It may rain in some of the North Bengal districts as well," a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that the Advent of winter was delayed this season due to the impact of the western disturbances and the winter made it's present felt in February. The temperature started going up in all the South Bengal districts in the past few days. It dropped a bit on Thursday.