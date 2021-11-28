MeT predicts rain in first week of Dec, says temp will dip further

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in various South Bengal districts in the first week of December due to a low pressure expected at the beginning of the next month.



Temperature in Bengal will further drop following the rainfall, said the MeT office.

The city registered the lowest temperature at 17.7 degree Celsius on Sunday. The sky remained partially cloudy in various South Bengal districts since Sunday morning.

The highest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 28 degree Celsius. A low pressure has formed over Andaman Sea and advance towards the Bay of Bengal.

It will gain some strength and move towards Odisha-Andhra coasts. The intensity of rainfall will be increased after the low pressure will hit the coasts. Relative humidity in the state touched 93 per cent while the lowest relative temperature remained at 42 per cent.

The city dwellers will experience comparatively cold days in this week as there will be a steady flow of cold north winds.

Both North and South Bengal districts will experience morning mist in the next couple of days. The sky in the city and also in the coastal districts may remain partially cloudy in the beginning of December. Cold north wind may also sweep through all the western districts in the next couple of days.

There may be slight rainfall in some of the north Bengal districts.

It may be mentioned here that city based meteorologists have already predicted that the pollution level in the city may turn worse this winter compared to that of previous years due to the impact of La Nina which is expected to blow over east and north India between December this year and February next year.

La Nina is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean under the impact of which strong winds blow from warm water at the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia. It brings cold air to the Indian sub-continent from Siberia.