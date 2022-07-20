MeT predicts light-to-heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours
KOLKATA: There may be light and sporadic rainfall in various pockets of South Bengal including Kolkata on July 21, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.
The MeT office predicted heavy rainfall in North Bengal while South Bengal districts are expected to receive sporadic rainfall in the next 48 hours. Temperature in North Bengal will drop with a heavy downpour while people in South Bengal will continue to witness hot humid conditions. There may be some scattered rainfall in South Bengal but it will fail to bring the temperature down. The city and other adjoining districts may partially remain cloudy but sultry and uncomfortable weather will continue to haunt the people.
"There will be heavy rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaigurin in the next two days. There is however no prediction of heavy rainfall in south Bengal . Monsoon axis is moving towards North Bengal," a weather official said.
South Bengal had a rain deficit of around 46 per cent till July 15 whereas the state has so far seen an overall deficit of 28 per cent. The maximum temperature will hover around 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may stand around 27-28 degree Celsius. Relative humidity level in Kolkata will remain around 82 per cent.
It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered a rain deficit of around 64 per cent till June end while in the rest of south Bengal the deficit has been registered at around 40 per cent in June. The south west monsoon entered south Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters south Bengal districts on June 11. The south-west monsoon entered north Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3.
