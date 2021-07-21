MeT predicts intermitent rain due to cyclonic circulation

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that a cyclonic circulation will form over North Bay of Bengal on Thursday bringing more rainfall in the weekend. The city may receive intermittent rainfall later this week.



"A cyclonic circulation will form later this week. The monsoon trough will move south Bengal contributing rainfall in south Bengal districts. The cyclonic circulation which will form over north Bay of Bengal may turn into a depression. Various south Bengal districts will also receive intense showers towards the week end," a weather official

said.

Parts of the city and various other South Bengal districts received moderate rainfall on Monday. Moderate rainfall accompanied with lightning may hit various south Bengal districts in the weekend while some North Bengal districts may receive a heavy rain.

It may be mentioned here that both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past few days due to low pressure and monsoon.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst.

Discomfort level due to high humidity level continues to affect people in the city and its adjoining districts.