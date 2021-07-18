MeT predicts heavy rains in state

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted a heavy rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts while South Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall.



"The districts like Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive maximum rainfall in North Bengal in the next 48 hours. Kolkata and other south Bengal districts may witness scattered rainfall in the next two days. There will be no major changes in the temperature in the city," a weather official said.

The sky in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts remained partially cloudy on Saturday. A moderate rainfall lashed some parts of South Bengal. Various parts of the city and its adjoining areas received rainfall on Saturday afternoon. The highest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 35 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature stood at 28.6 degree Celsius on Saturday. The discomfort and humidity level would stay in the city.

A low pressure trough had formed and it intensified further. The intensity of rainfall will be higher in North Bengal districts on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall alert has been issued for some North Bengal districts. There may be scattered rainfall in Kolkata, adjoining North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and some other districts on Sunday and Monday. There may be a possibility of lightning.

Lightning has already become a major cause of concern for the MeT office and the administration. It may be mentioned here that nearly 30 people in Bengal in a single day in the last month. Both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past few days due to low pressure and monsoon.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified as monsoon acted as catalyst. Discomfort level due to high humidity level would affect people in the city and its adjoining districts.