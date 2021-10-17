MeT predicts heavy rains in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The Regional Metereological Centre in Alipore predicted scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Sunday and Monday while the coastal districts may witness a heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.



The situation in south Bengal will improve from Tuesday.

As per MeT office prediction, there may be lightning along with rains in south Bengal.

"The coastal districts like North and South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore will receive heavy rainfall along with a strong breeze of around 40 kmph. A strong wind measuring around 30-40 kmph will sweep through Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and and there may be light to moderate rainfall in these districts in the next 48 hours. Some of the south Bengal districts may receive scattered rainfall on Tuesday as well," a weather official said.

The city's sky and also in various adjoining districts partially remained cloudy on Saturday. The highest temperature in the city was recorded at 36.3 degree Celsius which is 4 degree above normal while the lowest temperature stood at around 24.1 degree Celsius.

According to the MeT office, a low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure has been situating over west central Bay of Bengal along Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The low pressure is gradually losing it's strength. As a result of this the coastal districts of Bengal will receive more rainfall along with strong breeze.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

Those who are in the sea have been asked to return to the shore within Saturday.