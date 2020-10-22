MeT predicts heavy rains in next 3 days, fishermen alerted

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Center at Alipore predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the various South Bengal districts in the next three days.



The state government has issued an alert to the fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea from Thursday.

Those who are already in the sea have been asked to return to the shore.

DMs and KMC have been requested to inform Puja organisers to take steps to prevent damage to Puja Pandals. NDRF teams deployed

at Kakdwip, Digha and Hasnabad.

Agriculture department has advised early cutting of crop in coastal areas. Total suspension of water bound activities at Digha, Mandarmani, Shankarpur, Sagar island from 22nd afternoon to 24th October. Total suspention of ferry service at Sunderban areas on 23rd & 24th October, have also been ordered.

A low pressure area, the third in a month, formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday intensified further and it is expected to bring heavy rains in various districts in South Bengal.

Wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would occur over East Midnapore, North & South 24- Parganas during 22nd to 24th October, and Wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph would occur over Kolkata, Howrah and

Hooghly dists on 23rd & 24th October.

A low-pressure area has formed over central parts of Bay of Bengal and it also gained strength. Various South Bengal districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"North Bengal districts may also receive a very light rainfall during this period. Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon is likely to delay due to formation of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal and incursion of moisture from the sea," a weather official said.