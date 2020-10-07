MeT predicts heavy rains in next 24 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershower in all the South Bengal districts including the city in the next 24 hours.



There may be scattered rainfall in different parts of South Bengal as a low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal. The weather office predicted that a low pressure will intensify over North Andaman sea. The pressure trough will gradually move towards the North West. It would bring more rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts. The low pressure may further gain strength on Sunday as a result South Bengal districts may receive a heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the MeT office, there is no prediction of heavy rainfall in North Bengal in the next 48 hours. There may be scattered rainfall coupled with thundershower in some places of North Bengal. A high humidity level and sultry weather may cause trouble to the people in the city.

The water vapour level in the atmosphere is high as a result humidity level will continue to haunt people. The city's sky may partially remain cloudy.