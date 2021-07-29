MeT predicts heavy rains in next 2 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. A low pressure trough that has formed over North Bay of Bengal will bring more rainfall. Warning of a rise in water levels of rivers in South Bengal owing to heavy rainfall in several districts till Friday was also issued.



Orange alert has been issued to various south Bengal districts which include Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura. The districts like Nadia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Birbhum will also receive heavy rainfall, MeT office said. The low pressure will gradually move towards Bangladesh.

The city and various south Bengal districts have been receiving scattered rainfall since Monday afternoon. A moderate rainfall lashed several parts of south Bengal late on Tuesday evening and also on Wednesday afternoon. The situation will further intensify in the next 48 hours. The sky may remain mostly cloudy in various parts of south Bengal on Thursday. There is a prediction of thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. The highest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained at around 31.5 degree Celsius which is 1 degree below normal while the lowest temperature stood at around 27.1 degree Celsius. The highest relative humidity touched 95 percent.

North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly received moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Some of the north Bengal districts will also receive rainfall during that period. The MeT office had earlier predicted that various parts of south Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be thunder showers and lightning in some areas.

There had been an incursion of moisture from the sea for the past few days as well. Both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past couple of weeks due to low pressure and monsoon playing as a catalyst. Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified due to the impact of monsoon.