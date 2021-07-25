MeT predicts heavy rainfall on Tuesday

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday due to depression. Some of the north Bengal districts will also receive rainfall during that period.



It may continue to rain till Friday. As per the weather office prediction a low pressure will form over North Bay of Bengal on Wednesday which may eventually turn into a depression. "Various parts of south Bengal will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. There may be thunder showers and lightning in some areas. The city and other districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and East Burdwan may start receiving scattered rainfall from Tuesday. It will intensify further from Wednesday. The coastal areas will receive more rainfall," a weather official said.

The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore each will receive around 200 ml rainfall. A heavy rainfall alert has been issued to the districts like Nadia, East Burdwan, West Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah for Wednesday while Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan and Birbhum may receive a very heavy rainfall on Friday as well.

The north Bengal districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur may receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours whereas Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Coochbehar will start receiving heavy rainfall from Tuesday. The situation may improve after Friday.

It may be mentioned here that several south Bengal districts witnessed moderate rainfall in the last week due to the impact of a cyclonic circulation. Both north and south Bengal districts have been receiving rainfall for the past couple of weeks due to low pressure and monsoon playing as a catalyst.

Initially the city and other South Bengal districts received rainfall due to the impact of low pressure trough and later rain intensified due to the impact of monsoon.

Discomfort level due to high humidity level continues to affect people in the city and its adjoining districts. The highest temperature in south Bengal may hover around 34 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours while the lowest temperature may remain around 28 degree Celsius.