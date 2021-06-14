MeT predicts heavy rainfall for South Bengal, fishermen urged not to venture into sea

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted heavy rainfall in various south Bengal districts in some north Bengal districts in the next 72 hours. The MeT office also issued an alert to different districts as thunderstorms and lightning may hit various parts.



Monsoon has already entered south Bengal with the low pressure that had formed over North Bay of Bengal. A gusty wind would be sweeping through the city and other south Bengal districts in the next couple of days particularly in the evening hours.

"There is a prediction of heavy rainfall in various districts which include West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, West Burdwan in South Bengal and Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. People in the coastal districts may witness high tidal waves due to a low pressure along the Bengal-Odisha coast line. Alert has been issued in various south Bengal districts about lightning and thundershowers in the next couple of days," a weather official said.

Fishermen have also been urged not to venture into the sea in the next 24 hours as the sea may remain turbulent. The city today registered its highest temperature at 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 29 degree Celsius. Several districts in South Bengal including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Nadia received rainfall on Sunday afternoon. Rainfall brought down the mercury by a few notches giving a respite to the people from the scorching heat. The weather office said that high humidity levels will continue to affect people despite scattered rainfall in various parts.