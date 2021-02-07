Met predicts dip in temp from today

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore predicted a further dip in the temperature from Monday. The city and its adjoining areas received light rainfall early on Sunday morning.



There was a prediction earlier by the MeT department that some of the South Bengal districts would receive rainfall in the weekend. People in the city witnessed a partially cloudy sky on Sunday morning. The weather condition however changed in the city later. The lowest temperature in the city recorded at around 17 degree Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded at around 29 degree Celsius. On Saturday the city's lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degree Celsius.

According to the MeT office sources, the city recorded its lowest temperature in February compared to the figures registered in the corresponding months in the past 10 years. The city dwellers have also been enjoying the prolonged spell of winter chill. The steady flow of winter chill had been affected in the beginning of the winter seasons due to the impact of the western disturbances.

"Various South Bengal districts will again experience winter chill. The lowest temperature may drop below 13 degree Celsius. The winter spell will continue in the city and the other South Bengal districts till next Wednesday. The mercury will again go up from Thursday," a weather official said.

The weather office has not however clearly stated as to when the winter will finally come to an end. The South Bengal districts will however continue to witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days. Some of the North Bengal districts also received rainfall on Sunday while the western districts are expected to receive light rainfall along with a strong breeze. Fog alert has been issued for some of the North Bengal districts.