MeT issues cold wave alert for several South Bengal districts

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast cold wave conditions in 16 districts of Bengal in the next 24 hours with the temperature sliding down below 10 degree Celsius in many of the western districts of the state.



According to the weather office, the cold wave alert has been issued for various South Bengal districts which include North 24-Parganas, South 24- Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. Cold wave conditions will prevail in Malda, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur.

People in various South Bengal districts have also witnessed cold wave conditions on Tuesday as well.

The MeT office also said that some of the South Bengal districts may witness light rainfall towards the end of the week. The cold spell will however, continue in all the South Bengal districts for some more days. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 11.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning which is 4 degree below normal. The city's lowest temperature on Monday remained at 11.4 degree Celsius.

"Cold wave conditions will prevail in some of the South Bengal districts and many North Bengal districts in the next two days. Chill wind was sweeping through various districts both in North and South Bengal in the past 24 hours. The temperature may again rise from next Thursday. It may rain in some parts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and also in Sikkim at the end of the current week," a weather official said.

Fog alert has also been issued for some of the North Bengal districts which include Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar. It may be mentioned here that Kolkata registered the coldest day in almost one decade on Monday when the mercury dropped at 11.4 degree Celsius.