MeT forecasts rain in South Bengal districts, including Kol

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in various South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Howrah in the next 72 hours.



"There may be light rainfall in these districts on Saturday but it will intensify on Sunday and Monday. There is a possibility of hailstorm in Nadia, Bankura, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan

and Murshidabad. The sky will again

turn clear from January 25," a weather official said.

Various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar will also receive rainfall from Saturday to Monday. There may be hailstorm in some pockets of North Bengal as well.

As per the MeT office prediction, mercury will also go up in various South Bengal districts in the next 3-4 days. Temperature during night hours will drop again after January 26.

The steady flow of cold north wind may also be interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbances in the next couple of days. As a result, people of the city may witness comparatively hot weather during the weekend. Temperature may also slide up from Saturday.

People in both North and South Bengal will experience mist in the morning in the next few days. The city on last Monday witnessed the coldest day in January so far with mercury plunging down below 13 degree Celsius.

The temperature dropped by almost 3 degrees in the city and adjoining areas on that day.

The highest temperature may hover around 24 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may remain around 15.