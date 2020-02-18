MeT department predicts rise in temperature in next couple of days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a rise in temperature in the next couple of days and the relative humidity would also remain on the higher side causing discomfort.



A senior weather official on Tuesday said winter has finally withdrawn from the state paving way for the mercury to go up. People in the city and in other South Bengal districts may experience a slight cold condition during early morning and late night hours as the temperature may drop by few notches.

There may be a slight mist in the atmosphere especially in early morning hours in the city and adjoining districts in the next few days.

"The highest temperature in the city may touch 31-32 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. There may be a slight fall in temperature during night and morning hours. As the day will progress, a rising temperature coupled with high relative humidity may continue to bother. The sky will remain mostly clear and there is no forecast of rain in the state yet," the official said. The weather office has, however, cautioned that a fluctuating temperature during the change of season may affect people. Viral fever, cough and cold during this part of the year are pretty common.

The city may witness its highest temperature at around 30 degree Celsius on Wednesday and lowest temperature around 19 degree Celsius. On Tuesday, the highest temperature in the city hovered at around 29 degree Celsius while the lowest stood around 19 degree Celsius.

Compared to Tuesday's temperature, Wednesday may be slightly hotter. The maximum relative humidity will be touching 95 per cent contributing to the discomfort level. In the past 24 hours, there was no rainfall in the state.